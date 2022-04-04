American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of AEO opened at $16.05 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after buying an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

