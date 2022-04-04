Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,528 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 131.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

