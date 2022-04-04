Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.