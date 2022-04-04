Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $252,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,118,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

