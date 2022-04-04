National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $411,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 79,795 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after buying an additional 325,393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after buying an additional 66,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 42.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after buying an additional 180,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

