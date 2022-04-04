National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

