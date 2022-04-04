National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $348,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in HSBC by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.68) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $496.67.

NYSE HSBC opened at $34.64 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.