National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 4,667 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

