National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM opened at $42.37 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

