National Bank of Canada FI Invests $398,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Concentrix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $163.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,300. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

