World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of WWE opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 335,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 282,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 484,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

