Head-To-Head Review: Trupanion (TRUP) and The Competition

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Trupanion to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trupanion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 108 1135 2308 50 2.64

Trupanion presently has a consensus target price of $126.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.74%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -103.11 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 4.93

Trupanion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Summary

Trupanion peers beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

