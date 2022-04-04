Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 213,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 87,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $96.94.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

