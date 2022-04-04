Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKI. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,281,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.88.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.