Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKI. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,281,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

