Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,027 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $23.93 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

