Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCHP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

