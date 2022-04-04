FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.76 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

