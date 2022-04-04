Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Orange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 791,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orange by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 600,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

