Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Electrocomponents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.35) to GBX 1,419 ($18.59) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,350.00.

OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

