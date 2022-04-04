Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Major Shareholder Sells $60,158,781.76 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRP. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,630 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.