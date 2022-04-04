Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $2,354,220.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.49 and a 200 day moving average of $256.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

