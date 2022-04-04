Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

