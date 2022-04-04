Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $51,769,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

