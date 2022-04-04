Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at BTIG Research

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,766,000. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,693,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

