Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,156,000. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 105,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

