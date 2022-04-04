JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $42.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

