Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

