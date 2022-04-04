NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Billion

Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.22 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $34.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

Shares of NVDA opened at $267.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average is $260.30. The company has a market capitalization of $670.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

