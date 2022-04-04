RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBB. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

