Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
About Nyxoah (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
