One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.93. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.