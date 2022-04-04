Contrasting Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) & Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elastic and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $608.49 million 14.17 -$129.43 million ($1.98) -46.60 Bandwidth $490.91 million 1.73 -$27.36 million ($1.10) -30.71

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -22.67% -34.20% -10.90% Bandwidth -5.57% 2.80% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elastic and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 11 0 2.79 Bandwidth 0 2 10 0 2.83

Elastic currently has a consensus price target of $150.57, suggesting a potential upside of 63.20%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 110.99%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Elastic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Elastic has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Elastic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

