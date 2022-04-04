Investec Group (LON:INVP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $518.80

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 518.80 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 513.80 ($6.73), with a volume of 35994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 438.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 386.45.

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.01), for a total value of £2,844,955.44 ($3,726,690.39).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

