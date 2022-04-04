Genus (LON:GNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,800.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and last traded at GBX 2,814 ($36.86), with a volume of 3455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,810 ($36.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($75.19) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,534.29 ($72.50).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 50.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,244.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,457.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

