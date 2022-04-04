Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $399.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.36.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $322.83 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.05.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

