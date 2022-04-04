Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Target Price to $32.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

