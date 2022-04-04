Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 391.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of BOK Financial worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.57.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $519,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Profile (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.