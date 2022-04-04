MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVBF opened at $42.70 on Friday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $516.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MVB Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MVB Financial by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.