Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 908,521 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 908,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after acquiring an additional 530,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,156,000 after buying an additional 56,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Berry Global Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,826,000 after buying an additional 381,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $59.40 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

