Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UAA. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $16.77 on Friday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

