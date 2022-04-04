Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.86.
NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Greenlane
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
