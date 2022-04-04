Barclays Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of WBA opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

