SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

