SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.61.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.