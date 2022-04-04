$565.00 Million in Sales Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will report sales of $565.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.70 million and the lowest is $564.30 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $447.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

