Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Head to Head Analysis

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

28.0% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 5.98% 12.28% 8.01% Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Cresco Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.40 $10.77 million $1.58 7.32 Cresco Labs $821.68 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 247.11%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segment is associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. It owns and operates 32 dispensaries, as well as 44 retail licenses. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.