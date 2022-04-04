Barclays Trims freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Target Price to €27.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

FRTAF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43. freenet has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

