TD Securities Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $74.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

