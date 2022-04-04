Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
MDWT stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.15. Midwest has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84.
Midwest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.
