Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

MDWT stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.15. Midwest has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Midwest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

