Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,430.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grafton Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Grafton Group stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

