Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.69.

CNM stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,826,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,414,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

